Deadpool 2's Josh Brolin just revealed he's playing Cable in four more movies

If you like Josh Brolin’s Cable in Deadpool 2, get ready for a whole load more.

The No Country For Old Men star has revealed that he’ll be playing the time-travelling cybernetic mutant four times in the Marvel Comics cinematic universe.

And in doing so, he also kind of spoilered the forthcoming Deadpool 2, in that it seems that his villain Cable won’t be dying at the end, though fans may well have suspected as much.

“We think about it in four movie terms. We tried to think of Cable as a full arc, not just in this movie, but in the trajectory of four films. That made it a lot more fun for me,” he told Empire.

Whether this means that there will be four more Deadpool movies, which would make five in all, is not quite clear.

But there’s also the planned X-Force films too, so it’s likely that some of the four appearances will be part of that.

In the comic series, Cable was the first X-Force leader, so it’s likely that it will all tie in, though in Deadpool 2, it’s Deadpool who is bringing the X-Force together.

And just when you thought that was it, he might have just spoilered Avengers: Infinity War a tad too.

As well as Cable in Deadpool 2, he’s also playing galactic supervillian – and Bruce Willis-a-like – Thanos in Infinity War, but it appears that he may not be around for Avengers 4.

“I don’t like the idea of a franchise, personally,” he added. “That’s what makes the Thanos thing really great. It’s a finite thing, and I like that.”

Deadpool 2 is due out on May 15, while Avengers: Infinity War lands on April 26.

