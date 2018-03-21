Deadpool 2 star hits back at poor screenings reports

From Digital Spy

Deadpool 2 recently underwent a round of reshoots ahead of its cinema debut in May, and that's understandably a worrying development for fans.

Reshoots are a risky proposition that only sometimes pay off. For every success story like Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, there's a case like Justice League, where extensive reshoots contributed to a muddled final result.

The buzz on Deadpool 2 is that lukewarm test screenings convinced studio 20th Century Fox to commission more footage with new characters Cable (Josh Brolin) and Domino (Zazie Beetz), in hopes of shifting the sequel's tone.

However, cast member Brianna Hildebrand - who plays Negasonic Teenage Warhead - has since addressed the worries at an MCM Comic Con and assured fans that overall quality of the film wasn't the reason for doing reshoots (via ScreenGeek).

"It was nothing that had gone wrong," she insisted. "I think it's a common misconception too – that people think that reshoots are to fix things that people didn't like.

"A lot of the time, reshoots are to add more of the things that people loved. [Filmmakers] watch their films again and are like 'better fix that'. I don't know how much I can say about that. Usually films hate it when you talk about their reshoots – solely because people think that it's because the film was bad for the test audience – but it was all good."

Let's hope she's right because Fox is heavily banking on Deadpool 2 being a success. The studio is already in early development on a spin-off called X-Force, which will be based around Deadpool forming his own X-Men-esque squad of superheroes.

Deadpool 2 will hit cinemas on May 16, 2018 in the UK and on May 18, 2018 in the US.

