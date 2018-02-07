New Deadpool 2 trailer mocks Justice League, showcases Cable and introduces Terry Crews

The latest trailer for Deadpool 2 has arrived and it is just as referential as you’d expect it to be.

It opens with Josh Brolin as Cable, doing the typical moody action hero voice-over while heading into battle but the trailer is soon interrupted by Deadpool who starts swearing profusely about the CGI not being done on the actor’s arm.

“What in the actual ass? Dale, why are the visual effects not done?” he moans. “It’s a metal arm, it’s not like we’re trying to remove a moustache.”

Deadpool 2 first trailer is out More

It wouldn’t be a Deadpool trailer if there wasn’t some superhero movie mocked and on this occasion it was Justice League and Superman’s dodgy lip.

There was also a Toy Story reference with Deadpool dressing his doll namesake up like Woody as he battled a doll Cable to fill time in the trailer.

The biggest reveal though had to be that of Terry Crews who can be seen standing next to Deadpool on a helicopter. It seems that he could be one of the members of Cable’s Six Pack mercenary team, which included two characters – GW Bridge and Hammer – either of which Crews could be playing.

Also featured in the trailer was Zazie Beetz as Domino, another member of Cable’s team in the comic series, as well as old faces Morena Baccarin’s Vanessa, Brianna Hildebrand’s Negasonic Teenage Warhead, TJ Miller’s Weasel, Leslie Uggams’ Blind Al and Karan Soni’s Dopinder.

Julian Dennison, of Hunt for the Wilder People fame, could also be seen in the trailer though it’s still unclear just what his role will be other than a bolshie teenager.

Deadpool 2 is in cinemas May 16

