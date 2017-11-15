Deadpool 2 evokes Bob Ross in a very strange, very NSFW teaser trailer

The first teaser trailer for ‘Deadpool 2’ is here, and… well, have a look for yourself and see what you make of it.

Let’s face it, Deadpool has never been about doing things the predictable way. After the sequel’s PR campaign kicked off with the Merc with a Mouth becoming the guest editor of Good Housekeeping, the first trailer was anybody’s guess.

And so, the bulk of this trailer is Ryan Reynolds in full red suit, plus an afro wig and open-necked white shirt: the signature look of beloved TV painting instructor, Bob Ross. (Youngsters who’ve never heard of him – look him up on Netflix. Although if you’re that young, you probably shouldn’t be watching this clip anyway.)

View photos Deadpool in Bob Ross mode (credit: 20th Century Fox) More

It’s all very random, and very politically incorrect what with all the swearing, sexual innuendo and drug humour: not the sort of thing we’d expect Deadpool to get away with if that Fox/Disney deal goes through.

However, if you stick it out past the first 1 minute 30 seconds of oddness, we finally get a fleeting 10 second montage of previously unseen ‘Deadpool 2’ footage, boasting literal blink-and-you’ll-miss-it glimpses of returning ‘Deadpool’ stars TJ Miller (Weasal), Morena Baccarin (Vanessa), Briana Hildebrand (Negasonic Teenage Warhead), Leslie Uggams (Blind Al) and Karan Soni (Dopinder).

Watch closely, and we also get our first look at ‘Hunt For The Wilderpeople’s Julian Dennison in his as-yet unnamed role, and Zazie Beetz as Domino – although it doesn’t look like Josh Brolin’s Cable makes an appearance, except for in the previously revealed Thanksgiving teaser poster.

View photos Credit: 20th Century Fox More

Directed by David Leitch (‘John Wick,’ ‘ Atomic Blonde’), ‘Deadpool 2’ opens on 1 June 2018 – and we wouldn’t anticipate its marketing being any less weird in the months ahead.

Read More:

Justice League gets very mixed reviews

Ben Affleck confirms plans to quit as Batman

Wonder Woman 2 moved up to November 2019