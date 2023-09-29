Deadline’s Strike Talk Podcast: Billy Ray Dissects WGA Deal With Negotiators David Goodman And Chris Keyser: “We Are Not As Powerful As The Companies Unless We Stick Together. We Did And We Won.”

In the 22nd week of his Deadline podcast Strike Talk, Billy Ray sits with WGA Negotiating Committee co-chairs David Goodman and Chris Keyser to learn what happened inside the room during the negotiations and what gains were made in the deal struck Sunday with the AMPTP.

Ray has been part of past WGA negotiations and knows the ins and outs, and the trio break down everything from why it took so long for the CEOs to join the talks and break the stalemate, to concessions gained on meaningful streaming residuals, limitations on AI, curtailing the use of mini-rooms to save money, and creating exceptions for showrunners who solely write their series episodes.

For fans of Ray’s superb Strike Talk podcast that has become a North Star for writers, he reveals that for solidarity’s sake, he will hang in and do these podcasts until SAG-AFTRA makes its deal. The opening yarn he spins on Frank Capra – who traded his six-figure paychecks for a $4000 annual Army salary in World War II – illustrates that no battles are won without personal sacrifice and courage.

Listen here:

