‘Deadliest Catch’ fleet witnesses unusual rocket launch: ‘Did Russia shoot a missile, dude?

Tuesday’s Deadliest Catch was intense as the fishing fleet near the U.S.-Russian border witnessed what appeared to be a missile launch. Captain Johnathon Hillstrand of the Time Bandit was helping Captain Keith Colburn of the Wizard fish the very edge of the U.S. fishing grounds.

Prior to the alleged missile launch, the Wizard had a run-in with a Russian fishing vessel that was trawling in U.S. waters and endangering the Wizard’s fishing gear. The Time Bandit came to reinforce U.S. claim to the fishing grounds and encourage the Russian boat to stay in Russian waters.

Soon after the trawler returned to Russian waters, the crew of the Time Bandit claimed a rocket was launched from Russia’s side of the border.

“Did Russia shoot a missile, dude?” exclaimed Hillstrand.

“It’s coming right for us, captain!” exclaimed a deckhand.

Some of the crew feared the missile was aimed at them, while others just marveled at the projectile through binoculars. While the object was never verified as a missile or rocket, Colburn seemed unfazed.

“I'll tell you what, I'm not giving away our fishing grounds,” Colburn said. “So bring it on, Russia. Time Bandit and Wizard, team U.S.A.”

