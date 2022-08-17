‘Deadliest Catch’ captains claim Russia launched a missile over them

It was all hands on deck for Deadliest Catch , Tuesday, as Captain Johnathon Hillstrand and the crew of the Time Bandit witnessed what appeared to be a missile launch from Russia.

“Did Russia shoot a missile, dude?” exclaimed Hillstrand.

Time Bandit had been helping Wizard Captain Keith Colburn fish the very edge of the U.S.-Russian border. And since Russia’s Navy has been known to harass U.S. fishing vessels, Hillstrand issued a warning to his friend.

“I'm seeing, oh man, there is a streak in the sky that is not the norm,” Colburn said to HIllstrand over the radio. “This is not good. John, you're making me nervous. We're way too close to Russia.”

While the rocket-propelled object was never verified, Colburn made it clear he would not be bullied out of U.S. fishing grounds.

“I'll tell you what, I'm not giving away our fishing grounds,” Colburn said. “So bring it on, Russia. Time Bandit, Wizard, team U.S.A.”