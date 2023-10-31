Deadland
The Rio Grande river cuts through 1200 miles of harsh and unforgiving desert, dividing Texas from Mexico. U.S. Border agent Angel Waters comes across what would normally be a routine illegal crossing, but it quickly devolves into his worst nightmare as he pulls a dying immigrant from the river. Barely clinging to life, the immigrant utters, “El Paso, por favor”. This dying request is one Angel cannot grant, but soon will wish he had. In a tragic twist of fate the immigrant is killed while