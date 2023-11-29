Dead roaches detected in 2 popular downtown Pensacola bars in latest restaurant inspections

Here's the breakdown for recent restaurant inspections in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties for the week of Nov. 20-26. Florida's restaurant owners are not required to post restaurant inspection results where guests can see them. So, every week, we provide that information for you.

During the latest round of inspections from the Department of Business and Professional Regulation, two restaurants received an administrative complaint, an additional restaurant received a high priority violation and five restaurants were awarded a perfect score on the first try. A full list of those restaurants who received a perfect score can be found at the bottom of this article.

Disclaimer: The Florida Department of Business & Professional Regulation describes an inspection report as a ‘snapshot’ of conditions present at the time of the inspection. On any given day, an establishment may have fewer or more violations than noted in their most recent inspection. An inspection conducted on any given day may not be representative of the overall, long-term conditions at the establishment.

Two restaurants receive an administrative complaint

Casks and Flights, 121 S. Palafox Place

Inspection details: Follow-up inspection on Nov. 21

Follow-up inspection: Violations require further review but are not an immediate threat to the public.

Total violations: One violation meriting an administrative complaint

Details of high priority violations:

In an initial inspection on Nov. 17, inspectors discovered six dead roaches, spanning the mop sink area, office area and the under one of the coolers. Although this merited a basic level violation, a follow-up inspection was still required. In the follow-up inspection on Nov. 21, inspectors still observed four dead roaches scattered near the bar, drink well and three-compartment sink area. The operator cleaned up the dead roaches during the inspection, but an administrative complaint was administered, and a follow-up inspection is still required.

The 5 Barrel, 121 S. Palafox St.

Inspection details: Follow-up inspection on Nov. 20

Follow-up inspection: Violations required further review but were not an immediate threat to the public. The 5 Barrel complied with a follow-up inspection on Nov. 21 and met inspection standards.

Total violations: One violation meriting an administrative complaint

Details of high priority violations:

In an initial inspection on Nov. 17, The 5 Barrel received four basic violations, including the discovery of 10 dead roaches in the employee locker area and under the brewing equipment in the kitchen. Although this merited a basic level violation, a follow-up inspection was still required. In the follow-up inspection on Nov. 20, inspectors still observed three dead roaches scattered near the employee lockers and the reach in-freezer, meriting an administrative complaint. The 5 Barrell met inspection standards on Nov. 21, now with one dead roach discovered next to the mop sink, which the operator cleaned up during the inspection.

One restaurant receives a high priority violation

Zaxby’s, 2640 Creighton Road

Inspection details: Routine Inspection on Nov. 21

Follow-up inspection: Violations require further review but are not an immediate threat to the public.

Total violations: Three total violations, with one high-priority violation

Details of high priority violations:

High Priority - Vacuum breaker missing at mop sink faucet or on fitting/splitter added to mop sink faucet. Mop sink faucet missing automatic vacuum breaker on one side of splitter attachment.

Five restaurants receive perfect score

Casks & Flights, mobile food truck location, not storefront Fast Eddies Fun Center, 505 Michigan Ave. The Establishment, 201 S. Baylen St. T.P. What A Dog, 707 N. Pace Ave., Unit A An An Eat Eat, mobile food truck

What agency inspects restaurants in Florida?

Routine regulation and inspection of restaurants is conducted by the Department of Business and Professional Regulation. The Department of Health is responsible for investigation and control of food-borne illness outbreaks associated with all food establishments.

How do I report a dirty restaurant in Florida?

If you see abuses of state standards, report them and the Department of Business and Professional Regulation will send inspectors. Call the Florida DBPR at 850-487-1395 or report a restaurant for health violations online. Get the whole story at our restaurant inspection database.

What does all that terminology in Florida restaurant inspections mean?

Basic violations are those considered against best practices.

A warning is issued after an inspector documents violations that must be corrected by a certain date or within a specified number of days from receipt of the inspection report.

An administrative complaint is a form of legal action taken by the division. Insufficient compliance after a warning, a pattern of repeat violations or existence of serious conditions that warrant immediate action may result in the division initiating an administrative complaint against the establishment. Says the division website: "Correcting the violations is important, but penalties may still result from violations corrected after the warning time was over."

An emergency order — when a restaurant is closed by the inspector — is based on an immediate threat to the public. Here, the Division of Hotels and Restaurants director has determined that the establishment must stop doing business and any division license is suspended to protect health, safety or welfare of the public.

A 24-hour call-back inspection will be performed after an emergency closure or suspension of license.

Visit data.pnj.com/restaurant-inspections to read more.

