Dead and Co. Are Playing the Sphere in Vegas — Here’s Where to Buy Tickets Online

Quick Answer: Dead and Co. fans can find tickets the Dead Forever Sphere residency online on Ticketmaster, plus sites like Vivid Seats and StubHub.

Dead and Company are taking Shakedown Street to Sin City this year. After the group wrapped what many Grateful Dead fans thought would be their final shows, Bob Weir, Mickey Hart, John Mayer, and co. are set to kick off their residency at the iconic Sphere starting in May. With tickets now on sale — and many already sold out — the Dead Forever residency shows include 24 dates, with performances scheduled through July.

“In 2023, Dead & Company played their final tour,” Dead and Co. posted in a video on social media, before an image of the Sphere in Vegas appeared with the iconic Steal Your Face artwork onscreen. “But there are other ways to make sure the music never stops. It’s gonna be a ball.”

Tickets for the Dead and Company Sphere residency officially went on sale on Feb. 9. Since then, some of the Dead Forever dates have already sold out on Ticketmaster. Here’s where you can still buy Dead and Co. tickets online — including where to buy stubs to sold-out dates.

Where to Buy Dead and Co. Sphere Tickets Online

Want to see the group’s residency at the Sphere? Here’s where to find Dead and Company tickets (even if they sell out):

Find Dead and Company Tickets on Ticketmaster

General on-sale for the Dead and Co. Sphere tickets began in February, with many general admission tickets now sold out on Ticketmaster. That said, Deadheads can still score reserved seating and hotel and VIP packages for the Sphere shows on Ticketmaster, starting around $687 each for the May 16 date.

Find Dead and Co. Sphere Tickets on StubHub

Another place we found Dead and Company residency tickets on sale is through resale site StubHub. The retailer currently has general admission stubs available starting at about $166 a piece for 400-level seats for the opening night at the Sphere. It’s worth noting that music fans may pay higher than face value when buying stubs through ticket resellers. (General admission tickets started at $145 a piece all-in for the Dead Forever residency, for comparison.)

Find Dead and Co. Sphere Tickets on Vivid Seats

If Dead and Company tickets sold out for the dates you were looking for, you might consider looking for tickets on Vivid Seats. The ticket retailer currently has available passes starting around $162 each for the May 16 opening concert. Dead and Co. tickets are also available for the remaining residency dates. Readers can score a $20 discount on first orders over $200 with the promo code RS2024 at checkout.

Find Dead and Co. Sphere Tickets on SeatGeek

General admission tickets are currently going for about $158 each for the opening night over on ticket reseller SeatGeek. SeatGeek offers $10 off your first eligible order over $250 with the promo code ROLLINGSTONE10.

Find Dead and Co. Sphere Tickets on TicketNetwork

TicketNetwork also has available Dead Forever tickets on their site. Tickets for the opening night on May 16 currently start around $207 a pop, and go up to $8,000+ at the time of publication. Readers can use the promo code TNTIX to save $10 on eligible orders at checkout.

Dead and Company Sphere Dates 2024

Here are the upcoming Dead and Co. dates for the group’s Dead Forever Las Vegas residency at the Sphere.

Thursday, May 16

Friday, May 17

Saturday, May 18

Friday, May 24

Saturday, May 25

Sunday, May 26

Thursday, May 30

Friday, May 31

Saturday, June 1

Thursday, June 6

Friday, June 7

Saturday, June 8

Thursday, June 13

Friday, June 14

Saturday, June 15

Thursday, June 20

Friday, June 21

Saturday, June 22

Thursday, July 4

Friday, July 5

Saturday, July 6

Thursday, July 11

Friday, July 12

Saturday, July 13

