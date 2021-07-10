Calling it: These cushy noise-canceling headphones are what you need for peace and quiet — and they're $110 off

Rudie Obias
·2 min read

So professional-looking you can go ahead and call them
So professional-looking you can go ahead and call them "cans." (Photo: Walmart)

There’s no shortage of incredible wireless headphones out there, with the Bose 700 and the Sony WH-1000XM4 leading the pack. But they’re pretty expensive, with prices upwards of $400. Good news: There’s no need to spend a lot to get your hands on (or shall we say ears on?) an awesome pair.

The DE H78 Noise-Canceling Headphones will let you rock out in style (check out those metal details!) all day long. And they’re on sale for just $90 at Walmart, down from $200 — that’s a mind-blowing $110 off!

And, you’ll get free unlimited shipping with Walmart+. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 15-day trial here, but a quick three-question survey will add on an additional two more weeks for a solid 30 days of use. (And by the way, those without Walmart+ still get free shipping on orders of $35 or more.)

Premium audio

The DE H78 Noise-Canceling Headphones pump out immersive audio, with clear tones and throbbing bass. They’re also extremely comfortable to wear for long periods of time, thanks their cushy earcups and headband. “These are a lot better than my Mpows,” says a fan. “Not cheap-feeling, and buttons are easy to use.”

She can&#39;t decide what she&#39;s enjoying more, the crystal-clear tunes or the 110 bucks she just saved. (Photo: Walmart)
She can't decide what she's enjoying more, the crystal-clear tunes or the 110 bucks she just saved. (Photo: Walmart)

Lasting battery life and long range

With up to 20 hours per charge, you can go all day (and then some) without skipping a beat or being attached to a wall outlet. The headphones have a pretty long Bluetooth range, too, at up to 35 feet. Now you can keep your device in one room and jam in another.

Meanwhile, the headphones are also foldable, so they can easily be stored without taking up too much space. They even come with a handy carrying case so you can stash them, and the included charging and headphone jack cables, all in a small knapsack, shoulder bag or carry-on.

At just $90 (was $200), the DE H78 Noise-Canceling Headphones are an excellent pick, with the audio quality and superb noise-canceling you’d expect from higher-end models. Our advice? Get yourself a pair now before they sell out.

