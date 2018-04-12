All the DC movies coming your way in 2018 and beyond

From Digital Spy

Superhero movies are a thing these days apparently. And while Marvel leads the way in the humongo cinematic-universe stakes, DC and Warner Bros are now hot on its heels, having announced a whole raft of titles coming to you in the next few years.

We've made a handy round-up so you don't lose track of your Wonder Women or your Batmen. And we'll keep it updated every time there's news, so you can pop back for a complete guide to the DCEU.

Justice League release date November 17

View photos

Director: Zack Snyder and Joss Whedon

Starring: Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill, Gal Gadot, Ezra Miller, Jason Momoa, Ray Fisher, Ciarán Hinds, JK Simmons, Diane Lane, Jesse Eisenberg, Connie Nielsen

DC's premier superheroes (Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, The Flash, Cyborg and Aquaman) unite to battle the threat of the evil new god Steppenwolf.

2018

Aquaman release date December 14, 2018

View photos

Director: James Wan

Starring: Jason Momoa, Amber Heard, Patrick Wilson, Willem Dafoe

It's intrigue under the sea with the former Khal Drogo.

2019

Shazam! release date April 5, 2019

View photos

Director: David F Sandberg

Starring: TBC

The first cinematic adventure of DC's classic Superman analogue.

Wonder Woman 2 release date November 1, 2019