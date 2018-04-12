    All the DC movies coming your way in 2018 and beyond

    Superhero movies are a thing these days apparently. And while Marvel leads the way in the humongo cinematic-universe stakes, DC and Warner Bros are now hot on its heels, having announced a whole raft of titles coming to you in the next few years.

    We've made a handy round-up so you don't lose track of your Wonder Women or your Batmen. And we'll keep it updated every time there's news, so you can pop back for a complete guide to the DCEU.

    Justice League release date November 17

    Director: Zack Snyder and Joss Whedon

    Starring: Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill, Gal Gadot, Ezra Miller, Jason Momoa, Ray Fisher, Ciarán Hinds, JK Simmons, Diane Lane, Jesse Eisenberg, Connie Nielsen

    DC's premier superheroes (Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, The Flash, Cyborg and Aquaman) unite to battle the threat of the evil new god Steppenwolf.

    2018

    Aquaman release date December 14, 2018

    Director: James Wan

    Starring: Jason Momoa, Amber Heard, Patrick Wilson, Willem Dafoe

    It's intrigue under the sea with the former Khal Drogo.

    2019

    Shazam! release date April 5, 2019

    Director: David F Sandberg

    Starring: TBC

    The first cinematic adventure of DC's classic Superman analogue.

    Wonder Woman 2 release date November 1, 2019

    Director: Patty Jenkins

    Starring: Gal Gadot

    The hotly anticipated follow-up to Jenkins's hit movie is expected to jump ahead in Diana's story – although alternate rumours say it will be set in the present day or the 1980s.

    2020

    Untitled DC Movie release date February 14, 2020

    Director: TBC

    Starring: TBC

    Cyborg release date April 3, 2020

    Director: TBC

    Starring: Ray Fisher

    The solo Justice League film cycle gets around to Fisher's young part-man, part-machine hero.

    Untitled DC Movie release date June 5, 2019

    Director: TBC

    Starring: TBC

    Green Lantern Corps release date July 24, 2020

    Director: TBC

    Starring: TBC

    Two Green Lanterns – Hal Jordan and John Stewart – are rumoured to star in this Ryan Reynolds-free film.

    Unknown release dates

    The Batman

    Director: Matt Reeves

    Starring: Ben Affleck, JK Simmons, Joe Manganiello, Jeremy Irons

    This will be the first solo outing for Affleck's older, Superman-punching Dark Knight... if the actor-director doesn't get cold feet, that is.

    Suicide Squad 2

    Director: Gavin O'Connor

    Starring: TBC

    David Ayer's attached to Gotham City Sirens (see below) so he probably won't have time to head up this sequel slated for 2019. Adam Cozad, who wrote The Legend of Tarzan, is working on the script.

    The Flash: Flashpoint

    Director: TBC

    Starring: Ezra Miller, Kiersey Clemons, Ray Fisher, Billy Crudup

    Miller goes solo in the adventures of the fastest man alive.

    Man of Steel 2

    Director: TBC

    Starring: Henry Cavill, Amy Adams

    A second, Batman-less outing for Cavill's Superman is in the works, and there are whispers that Warner Bros wants Kick-Ass director Matthew Vaughn behind the camera.

    Black Adam

    Director: TBC

    Starring: Dwayne Johnson

    Shazam! isn't out yet and The Rock is already planning a spin-off for his sometimes-sympathetic villain.

    Nightwing

    Director: Chris McKay

    Starring: TBC

    Batman's former sidekick Robin strikes out alone as DC's most famous posterior, the hero Nightwing.

    Batgirl

    Director: TBC

    Starring: TBC

    A film centring around Batman's protégé Barbara Gordon was originally announced to be written and directed by Joss Whedon before he dropped out in early 2018.

    Gotham City Sirens

    Director: David Ayer

    Starring: Margot Robbie

    Suicide Squad director Ayer has tentatively pledged to helm this female-led spin-off where Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn will team up with Catwoman and Poison Ivy and wreak havoc.

    Deathstroke

    Director: Gareth Evans

    Starring: Joe Manganiello

    There are early plans in the works for a Batman spin-off starring the one-eyed assassin, Deathstroke.

    Justice League Dark

    Director: TBC

    Starring: TBC

    The team-up between DC's supernatural characters like Zatanna, John Constantine, Swamp Thing and Deadman is still happening – or will be once they finally manage to pin down a director.

    Unitled Harley Quinn and Joker movie

    Director: Glenn Ficarra and John Requa

    Starring: Margot Robbie, Jared Leto

    A team-up movie from the Crazy Stupid Love filmmakers that has described as a 'villainous rom-com'.

    Untitled non-DCEU Joker movie

    Director: Todd Phillips (in talks)

    Starring: TBC

    Martin Scorsese is in talks to produce a standalone Joker origin story set in the early '80s.

    Harley Quinn solo movie

    Director: TBC

    Starring: Margot Robbie

    Robbie has revealed that she has a fourth DC movie in the works, although there are no details on the spin-off at the moment.

