DC Comics Editor Eddie Berganza Fired Following Sexual Assault Claims

DC Comics has fired veteran editor Eddie Berganza just days after former employees accused him of sexual assault.

Berganza’s firing comes after Buzzfeed published a report detailing the editor’s long history of misconduct which included groping, forcibly kissing and shoving his tongue into the mouths of female employees, and making offensive comments. The editor oversaw the production of some of DC’s biggest titles like “Superman,” “Batman,” and “Wonder Woman” and was attached to DC’s current comic book even “Dark Knights: Metal.”

The recent allegations are not the first time Berganza’s actions have come after scrutiny. Five women reported Berganza’s assaults in 2010 when Berganza was up for a promotion, yet and were told that due to privacy protection, they might never find out if he would be reprimanded. He received the promotion. Then in 2012, he was suspended from appearing at conventions after forcibly trying to make out with a woman while attending WonderCon in Anaheim, Calif.

“Warner Bros and DC Entertainment have terminated the employment of DC Comics Group Editor Eddie Berganza,” DC Entertainment told Buzzfeed. “We are committed to eradicating harassment and ensuring that all employees, as well as our freelance community, are aware of our policies, are comfortable reporting any concerns and feel supported by our company.”

