DC's new show Black Lightning debuts, but was it a hit?

From Digital Spy

The CW debuted its newest DC superhero show Black Lightning in the US last night (January 16), after heavy anticipation.

2017 had seen a multitude of new comic book TV adaptations debut, and following the disappointments of The Defenders and Inhumans, people were wondering if the bubble had started to burst.

Luckily, Black Lightning has had a better reception. A MUCH better reception.

Currently, the show has a 100% critic approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes (with reviews calling it "refreshing" and "prestige TV"), and the fans are just as ecstatic.

Damn. An albino villain. And he seems suitably evil and scary. Okay #BlackLightning pic.twitter.com/SwPAWIWTzD - Mallory stan (@heda_liv) January 17, 2018

Just finished episode one of #BlackLightning like... pic.twitter.com/KtelCKLktI - The Black Hokage (@Mr_iKeepitreal) January 17, 2018

Ummm...#BlackLightning? I’m here for ALL of it! Man that was good! - Eugene Byrd (@Vududaddy) January 17, 2018

New shows are always shiny things that people get excited about, sometimes for unjustified reasons, but hot damn, #BlackLightning was so refreshing in every way. I've loved Cress Williams since his 90210 days, and I'm so thrilled he's leading his own show now. - Paige (@Paigeota) January 17, 2018

Just watched the first episode of #BlackLightning and it was amazing! I'm already invested in this family, their community and the superhero storylines. Can't wait to see Anissa discovering her powers and to watch how she uses them. xD - dastardlykid (@dastardlykid) January 17, 2018

In particular, people loved the issues the show covered and how authentically it portrayed the black community:

WE GOT US A POWERFUL BLACK FAMILY #BlackLightning pic.twitter.com/CK3cVd6U7z - justin (@JUSTlNW) January 17, 2018

#BlackLightning is all i hoped it would be and more. i'm so used to being fed garbage & having to accept it because it's rep, but this show? the soundtrack? the character dynamics? the writing? oh we STAN. - ace ❄️ (@aceduggar) January 17, 2018