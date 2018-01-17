    DC's new show Black Lightning debuts, but was it a hit?

    Joe Anderton
    From Digital Spy

    The CW debuted its newest DC superhero show Black Lightning in the US last night (January 16), after heavy anticipation.

    2017 had seen a multitude of new comic book TV adaptations debut, and following the disappointments of The Defenders and Inhumans, people were wondering if the bubble had started to burst.

    Luckily, Black Lightning has had a better reception. A MUCH better reception.

    Currently, the show has a 100% critic approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes (with reviews calling it "refreshing" and "prestige TV"), and the fans are just as ecstatic.

    In particular, people loved the issues the show covered and how authentically it portrayed the black community: