Dazzling Christmas pop-up bars are coming to North Jersey. Here's where to get festive

Imagine a warm, festive oasis; a light-adorned indoor space filled with over-the-top Christmas decorations. Waiters, in ugly sweaters, carry seasonal hors d'oeuvres and hot drinks in gingerbread man mugs between tables of smiling guests. In the back of the space, decorative snowmen never melt; lasting forever alongside their human counterparts.

Think we're talking about the Polar Express? Think again — this Santa-themed paradise exists, for real, at North Jersey's Miracle Holiday Cocktail Bars.

And, this year, there are six of them popping up in the area.

Christmas paradise comes to New Jersey

Miracle on Bloomfield cocktail bar.

For those unfamiliar, Miracle pop-ups are famed Christmas-themed that takeover bars all over the world from mid-November to late December. In New Jersey, there are six.

Complete with delicious drinks (in adorable cups), extreme light displays and cozy interior decor, each location aims to transport guests from the monotonous strip malls of suburban America straight to the North Pole. In the words of the concept's founders', Miracle "is sure to get even the grouchiest grinch in the holiday spirit."

Two Carol Barrel cocktails from Miracle.

Miracle's cocktail menu is expertly designed each winter, with drink offerings ranging from intricate seasonal mixed drinks to simple, holiday-spiced shots. This year, guests can expect a Snowball Old-Fashioned (rye, gingerbread, aromatic bitters, wormwood bitters and orange essence) and a Carol Barrel (Irish whiskey, banana liqueur, Jamaican rum, Guinness punch, lime, chocolate bitters and nutmeg), as a few cocktail examples. Shots include the Nice — which features rye whiskey and ginger bread — and the habanero tequila Naughty.

Whether hard liquor or dessert treat, each boozy creation is guaranteed to come in the most charming container; with mugs shaped like animals, or cups painted with the silhouettes of Christmas villages. Sip from one underneath a string of tinsel, and you'll feel as if you've escaped into the comfy home of Saint Nick himself — but with trendy appetizers and well-dressed bartenders.

Finding a Miracle location near you

The Rudolph's Replacement cocktail at Miracle comes in a dinosaur mug.

To attend Miracle locally, North Jersey residents can visit Miracle on Valley at Gus' Last Word in Wood-Ridge, Miracle on Bloomfield at The Parkside Social in Verona, Miracle on Centre at Cowan's Public in Nutley or Miracle on Mercer at The Franklin Social in Jersey City. In Central Jersey, the company hosts Miracle at The Loaded Spoon in Freehold and Miracle on George Street at Catherine Lombardi in New Brunswick.

Opening dates for all locations can be found at miraclepopup.com/locations, with the earliest launching on November 8.

A Snowball Old-Fashioned at Miracle.

Various events, like a "Boozy Brunch with Ole Saint Nick" and ugly sweater parties, will also be hosted at each venue, though the list of occurrences varies by city. At a few pop-ups (like the one at The Loaded Spoon), there will be live DJs every Friday and Saturday night. At others, guests can expect Thanksgiving Eve celebrations and charity Toy Drives.

To learn more about all of those social happenings, visit miraclepopup.com, click on your closest location and peruse its venue-specific site.

Ready to drink and be merry?

Guests socialize at a Miracle cocktail event.

If you're ready to jump in on the holiday action ASAP, Jersey City's Miracle on Mercer at The Franklin Social opened November 9, and by Nutley's Miracle on Centre opened on the 10th. The remaining locations will open by the 22nd.

We'll be at Miracle on Valley's launch next week, because we simply can't wait any longer. With Halloween in the can? It's officially Christmas.

Time to eat, drink and be merry.

Kara VanDooijeweert is a food writer for NorthJersey.com and The Record. If you can't find her in Jersey's best restaurants, she's probably off running a race course in the mountains. Catch her on Instagram: @karanicolev & @northjerseyeats, join our NorthJerseyEats Facebook group, and sign up for her North Jersey Eats newsletter.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Miracle Christmas pop-up bars locations coming to North Jersey