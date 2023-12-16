Daytime Emmys 2023: All The Chicest Looks From The Red Carpet

Daytime television’s biggest names really dazzled this weekend.

The 50th annual Daytime Emmy Awards kicked off in Los Angeles on Friday, where soap opera actors, talk show hosts and other TV talent embraced sparkles in a big way.

Daytime drama legend Susan Lucci led the procession of glitz and glamour in a strapless, form-fitting orange gown splashed with tangerine and silver sequins that trailed down a tulle train.

The “All My Children” alum received a Lifetime Achievement Award during the show.

Susan Lucci attends the 50th Daytime Emmy Awards on Friday in Los Angeles.

Susan Lucci attends the 50th Daytime Emmy Awards on Friday in Los Angeles.

Sherri Shepherd at the 50th Daytime Emmy Awards.

Sherri Shepherd at the 50th Daytime Emmy Awards.

Amanda Kloots at the 50th Daytime Emmy Awards.

Amanda Kloots at the 50th Daytime Emmy Awards.

Sherri Shepherd glowed in a silky yellow dress, which she teamed with gold peep-toe heels and luscious curls.

Amanda Kloots of “The Talk” went for winter glamour in a white dress with chunky rhinestones and a chic bodice cut-out.

“The Bold and the Beautiful’s” Lisa Yamada looked electric in a cerulean blue silk gown with delicate gathering and a corset-inspired bodice.

See all of the best looks below:

Lisa Yamada at the Daytime Emmy Awards.

Lisa Yamada at the Daytime Emmy Awards.

Maury Povich and Connie Chung attend the 50th Daytime Emmy Awards. Povich was set to receive a Lifetime Achievement Award on Saturday.

Maury Povich and Connie Chung attend the 50th Daytime Emmy Awards. Povich was set to receive a Lifetime Achievement Award on Saturday.

Brytni Sarpy of

Brytni Sarpy of "The Young and the Restless" at Friday's Daytime Emmy Awards.

Brook Kerr of

Brook Kerr of "General Hospital" attends the Daytime Emmys.

Mishael Morgan at the Daytime Emmy Awards.

Mishael Morgan at the Daytime Emmy Awards.

Kevin Frazier attends the 50th Daytime Emmy Awards.

Kevin Frazier attends the 50th Daytime Emmy Awards.

Allison Lanier attends the Daytime Emmy Awards.

Allison Lanier attends the Daytime Emmy Awards.

Courtney Hope of

Courtney Hope of "The Young and the Restless" attends Friday's Daytime Emmys.

"General Hospital's" Tabyana Ali at the Daytime Emmy Awards.

Justin Sylvester attends the 50th Daytime Emmy Awards.

Justin Sylvester attends the 50th Daytime Emmy Awards.

Katelyn MacMullen attends the 50th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards.

Katelyn MacMullen attends the 50th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards.

Kimberlin Brown attends the 50th Daytime Emmy Awards.

Kimberlin Brown attends the 50th Daytime Emmy Awards.

Naomi Matsuda attends the 50th Daytime Emmy Awards.

Naomi Matsuda attends the 50th Daytime Emmy Awards.

Rachel Smith attends the 50th Daytime Emmy Awards.

Rachel Smith attends the 50th Daytime Emmy Awards.

Related...