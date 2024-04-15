DAYS Spoilers: Chad and Xander Corner EJ

Will EJ listen to what they have to say?

Days of our Lives spoilers for Tuesday, April 16 Chase EJ around as he tries to avoid reporters at his own press conferences…that’s an interesting approach…but Chad and Xander won’t let him slide off the hot seat.

The Fourth Estate

Brady (Eric Martsolf) and Theresa (Emily O’Brien) demanded that EJ (Dan Feuerriegel) hold a press conference to announce how wrong he was about Tate (Leo Howard) being a drug pusher. Paulina (Jackée Harry) was furious to hear that something had been scheduled without her, but EJ didn’t care and went ahead with it.

Except he didn’t really want to answer questions, just make a statement. That didn’t make him look too incompetent. Chad (Billy Flynn) and Xander (Paul Telfer) — both of whom are totes super reporters now — want him to admit that Clyde (James Read) is the Big Bad, and that he is still on the loose. Who will win this battle of wills?

White Out

Johnny (Carson Boatman) and Chanel (Raven Bowens) graciously invited Julie (Susan Seaforth Hayes) to sit out the unexpected snowstorm with them — in her family’s cabin. All three decided to make the best of it. But maybe Chanel wasn’t having as good of a time as she pretended, since she suddenly disappears. Leaving Johnny and Julie to ask, Bugs Bunny-style, “Which way did she go?”

Blowing This Popsicle Stand

Ava (Tamara Braun) has decided to move out of the home she shares with her son and his girlfriend. Harris (Steve Burton) is on board with her relocation plans. So Harris helps Ava pack. This promises to be thrilling television!

How You Doing?

Equally thrilling is Paulina sitting in her hospital room, video-chatting with various family members. But, here’s something to look forward to: Sarah (Linsey Godfrey) comes to check up on her! Maybe they can finally discuss that miracle that cured Paulina’s heart failure.

As an alleged scientist, Sarah should be pretty curious. If only she could cure her other patients equally as quickly and get back home to Xander, whom she currently loves again. It’s not destined to last long if past performance is any indication.

