‘Days of Our Lives’ Star James Lastovic Found Safe After Reported Missing in Hawaii

UPDATED: According to a rep for “Days of Our Lives” star James Lastovic, he and his roommate, Nevin Dizdari, have been found safe after being reported missing in Hawaii.

Dizdari’s sister, Emma, also confirmed the news in an Instagram Story post. “My sister and James are okay, they got lost on their hike but made it back to their car and are on their way back to the resort now,” she wrote. “Thank you everyone for reposting and helping us reach Nevin.”

Lastovic and Dizdari were staying at the Hanalei Bay Resort in Kauai, Hawaii, between Oct. 7 and Oct. 9, according to Lastovic’s mother Lucienne. The two were set to fly home to Los Angeles on Monday, but never made it onboard.

In an Instagram post, Lucienne Lastovic noted that her son and Dizdari were last seen at around 8 a.m. Hawaii time on Oct. 9 by their hostess, Carrie Flanders, at the Hanalei Bay Resort. They last texted Flanders on Sunday at 1:30 p.m. Hawaii time.

According to Lucienne, Lastovic and Dizdari told the hostess that they were headed for Kokee State Park to take a long trail hike.

“They also asked [Flanders] directions to Shipwrecks Beach to the cliff diving area,” Lucienne wrote. They did not return to the resort Sunday night.

Lucienne also added that the two left all their belongings at the Hanalei Bay Resort, which are now in possession of the police. Lastovic and Dizdari were driving a rental vehicle, a black Nissan Sentra, which they did not return to Lihue Airport.

Lastovic played Joey Johnson on “Day of Our Lives” from 2015 to 2017, and again in 2020. He has also appeared in the Netflix series “Insatiable.”

Read Lucienne’s full post below.

