Days of our Lives Comings and Goings: Family Expands, Vets Returning

What’s the latest comings and goings casting news on Days of our Lives? Find out if any new performers will be joining the soap, if any of your favorite stars from yesteryear will be returning, and if anyone is exiting the show.

The Week of April 15, 2024

Many happy returns are on the agenda at Days of our Lives, the majority connected with the memorial planned for the late Doug Williams and the actor who portrayed him, Bill Hayes. To date Melissa Reeves (Jennifer), Matthew Ashford (Jack), Maree Cheatham (ex-Marie), Gloria Loring (ex-Liz), Martha Madison (ex-Belle), Brandon Beemer (ex-Shaw), Sal Stowers (ex-Lani), Lamon Archey (ex-Eli) and Victoria Konefal (ex-Ciara) have all been confirmed. Stephen Schnetzer (ex-Ben) and Bryan Dattilo, who recurs as Lucas, will also be attending.

Meanwhile, the soap’s official Instagram account posted a photo of Cherie Jimenez and Al Calderon, tagging them as “newcomers in Salem.” Word is Jimenez is the new Gabi Hernandez, last played by Camila Banus. Speculation is that Calderon could be another member of the Hernandez family, possibly Gabi’s brother, Dario.

A long-missing vet is finally back on set filming: Judi Evans, who portrays Bonnie. Greg Rikaart (Leo) shared a photo of himself and Evans backstage at the show’s studios.

Cary Christopher returns as Thomas DiMera on Friday, April 19. He’ll share scenes with his TV dad, Billy Flynn’s Chad.

