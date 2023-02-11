Days of Our Lives Actor Cody Longo Dead at 34

The soap opera world has lost one of their own.

Cody Longo, who played Nicholas Alamain on Days of Our Lives in 2011, was found dead Feb. 8 at his home in Austin, Texas, his rep told CNN. He was 34.

The actor is survived by his wife, Stephanie Longo, and three children—Lyla, 7, Elijah, 5, and Noah, 18 months.

"Cody was our whole world," Stephanie said in a statement. "The kids and I are shattered and beyond devastated. He was the best dad and best father. We will always and forever miss you and love you."

In addition to his work on Days of Our Lives, Cody was known for roles on shows such as Nickelodeon drama Hollywood Heights, Freeform's gymnastics series Make It or Break It and ABC's Nashville. The actor also starred in movies such as Balls Don't Lie and the 2009 reboot of the movie Fame. At the time of his death, he was working on director David Moreton's independent film Do You Want to Die in Indio?

Cody also worked as a musician, going by the stage name Cody Anthony—his first and middle name.

Celebrity Deaths: 2023’s Fallen Stars

"Cody was a dear friend, going back many years, before he was a client," his rep said in a statement to E! News. "My heart breaks for his amazing wife and kids. He had taken some time away from acting to pursue his music career and spend more time with his family in Nashville, but we had kept in touch regularly and he was excited to get back into acting this year. Cody was such a loyal, loving and talented person and he will be greatly missed."

Mark Von Holden/Variety/Penske Media via Getty Images

In the decade prior to his death, Cody faced personal and legal turmoil. In 2013, he was arrested for a DUI in Los Angeles and was ordered to take alcohol education classes as part of a plea deal.

In January 2020, he was arrested on suspicion of sexual assault of a 9-year-old girl during a 2019 trip to Colorado. In 2021, he pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor assault charge stemming from the incident, while the felony sexual assault charge was dismissed, Clarksville Now reported, adding that sentencing was delayed for more than a year.

Story continues

In November 2020, Cody was arrested in Clarksville, Tenn. on suspicion of domestic assault of his wife after a confrontation at their home in the city, Clarksville Now reported. No charges were filed. Later that month, Stephanie filed for divorce. In 2022, the case was disposed, court records show.

The cause of Cody's death has not been released.

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App