Day After Day Productions Hires Christianne Weiss as SVP and Head of Touring

Day After Day Productions founder & CEO Seth Shomes has announced a number of new hires and promotions at his rapidly growing agency, including the appointment of Christianne Weiss, former APA agent and vp and head of its adult contemporary music division, to serve as svp and head of touring at DADP. She brings to DADP artists including the Pointer Sisters, El Debarge and Starship, among others expected to make the move in the future. Weiss is a graduate of Columbia College.

Weiss will serve as the company’s “boots on the ground,” running the LA office and overseeing its staff, she explained.

More from Billboard

“Seth has just done an amazing job with training the young agents that he recruits. It’s a well-oiled machine and I’m here to help expand upon that and help to hire some support staff that I think is some of the best talent that I’ve seen in a long time,” she tells Billboard.

Based in the company’s Los Angeles office, Weiss will be instrumental in servicing DADP’s diverse artist roster including 2023 Rock Hall of Fame Inductees Missy Elliott and The Spinners; as well as Ludacris, Flo Rida, Brian Wilson and many more.

Shomes also announced the promotion of Alan Rogozin as DADP general manager; promoted Aidan Flynn, Jordan Dempsey, and Marcus Greenstein to agents; and upped Erin Patterson to director of marketing.

“We’re continuing to have an upward trajectory where we’re servicing the clients in the best way possible,” says Shomes, who founded DADP in 1996, worked the Agency Group and later UTA from 2014 until 2021, leaving UTA to relaunch DADP. Shome’s equity partner in DADP is Ron Burkle’s Yucaipa Companies.

“Our clients are excited what we’re doing for them. We’re honored to be representing them and I love that we’re starting our new people at a assistant level and getting them quickly up to an agent level when they show the aptitude. So it shows a real opportunity for growth within Day after Day.”

Rogozin joined DADP at the start of 2023 and previously served as the company’s head of contracts and data and has worked at The Agency Group (TAG) and at United Talent Agency (UTA) after TAG’s acquisition. Rogozin holds an MBA in Music Management from William Paterson University and will continue to be based in New Jersey.

Flynn, Dempsey and Greenstein will be based in Los Angeles. Patterson will be based in Nashville and was most recently a marketing coordinator at the company. Finally, the company continues to expand with the hiring of five new coordinators, including Olivia Bentley, Marisa Flores, Jordan Golenberg, Andrea Parrish and Justin Scott-Young.

Prior to the most recent promotions and new hires, Michelle Scarbrough joined DADP as a Senior Agent after working at ICM for more than two decades.

Seth Shomes

Best of Billboard