Dax Shepard recalls infamous Conan interview and being ‘banned from that show for some years’

Dax Shepard continues to share his addiction journey after his relapse last year. The "Parenthood" actor, 46, appears on Thursday's episode of Blake Griffin's podcast "The Pursuit of Healthiness" and talks about his "lowest moment" amid "multiple, multiple [rock] bottoms." He detailed an out-of-control and dangerous trip to Hawaii, during which he smoked crystal meth, and being so out of it on "Late Night with Conan O'Brien" in 2004 that he was banned from the show.

  • Duke and Duchess of Sussex liquidate one of their sole-remaining UK companies

    The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have formally liquidated one of their sole-remaining British companies, marking the final nail in the coffin for Sussex Royal. Documents filed with Companies House revealed that MWX Trading confirmed on May 5 that it was winding up and a liquidator was appointed on May 14. The couple established the company in August 2019, naming their lawyer, Gerrard Tyrrell, as its secretary and Natalie Campbell, who worked for their charitable foundation Sussex Royal, as director. They registered it at Companies House and used the business to apply for trademarks. Ms Campbell and Mr Tyrrell were later replaced by James Holt, the couple’s former head of communications who was recently appointed executive director of their Archewell Foundation and is relocating to the US. The Duke and Duchess are also in the process of liquidating the company formerly known as Sussex Royal, The Telegraph understands. When the couple announced they were stepping back from their roles as working members of the Royal family they were told they could no longer use the name, and so changed it last July to MWX Foundation. Despite reports suggesting that MWX stood for Markle Windsor or Mountbatten Windsor, using the X from Sussex, sources claimed the name was just created from random letters and had no special significance. Sussex Royal was announced with much fanfare in July 2019, shortly after it was confirmed that the Sussexes were breaking away from the Royal Foundation, the charitable vehicle they had shared with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. Company accounts revealed last year that it had £99,000 in the bank and would cost £16,000 to wind down. They also showed that the charity was owed £200,000 from an unidentified source. Accounts for the MWX Foundation, of which the Duke remains sole director, reveal that the £200,000 has now been repaid. The moves to formally wind up both companies come as the Sussexes continue to sign lucrative deals with business partners in the US via their new US-based Archewell Foundation, most recently announcing a partnership with consumer goods giant Proctor & Gamble.