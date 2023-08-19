Dax Shepard Joked About His And Kristen Bell’s Kids’ Future Sex Lives

Recommended Stories
- LifestyleYahoo Life Shopping
The 5 best deals you can get on Amazon this Saturday — save up to 50%
Snag a Black+Decker portable AC unit for nearly 50% off, a massage gun for $28, and more great deals.
- SportsYahoo Sports
Reds call up top prospect Noelvi Marte as team battles for playoff spot down the stretch
The Reds continue to dip into their promising farm system.
- TechnologyTechCrunch
Cellebrite asks cops to keep its phone hacking tech ‘hush hush’
For years, cops and other government authorities all over the world have been using phone hacking technology provided by Cellebrite to unlock phones and obtain the data within. As part of the deal with government agencies, Cellebrite asks users to keep its tech — and the fact that they used it — secret, TechCrunch has learned. This request concerns legal experts who argue that powerful technology like the one Cellebrite builds and sells, and how it gets used by law enforcement agencies, ought to be public and scrutinized.
- BusinessAutoblog
Mitsubishi Mirage, the last truly sub-$20,000 new car, is getting killed off
The Mitsubishi Mirage, the cheapest new car for sale in the U.S., will reportedly be discontinued in late 2025.
- LifestyleYahoo Life Shopping
Amazon's 50+ best deals to shop this weekend
Score killer sales on Apple, Amazon Fire, Henckels and more.
- StyleYahoo Life Shopping
This No. 1 bestselling cooling shirt with UPF sun protection is just $18 (nearly 50% off!)
At this price, you'll have it made in the shade ... in more ways than one
- BusinessYahoo Finance
Lamborghini's first EV 'perfectly matches the DNA' of the brand, CEO says
Italian exotic carmaker Lamborghini made a splash at this year’s Monterey Car Week, debuting its first-ever EV, years ahead of schedule.
- BusinessAutoblog
Ford CEO: It's the 'right time' to build the Mustang GTD supercar
"We didn't want Aston Martin and Mercedes and Porsche to have all the fun with their cars," Ford CEO Jim Farley says at the $300,000 Mustang GTD debut.
- SportsYahoo Sports
Shohei Ohtani belts grand slam, Angels turn triple play ... in yet another soul-crushing loss
The Angels are wasting an MVP season from Shohei Ohtani.
- BusinessYahoo Finance
Morgan Stanley: Recent relief in housing affordability has 'been unwound'
Affordability conditions also have been largely unchanged over the past six months, but that may be reversing.