Dax Shepard Joked About His And Kristen Bell’s Kids’ Future Sex Lives

Dax Shepard got real about a future where his daughters would grow up and start dating.

On an episode of his podcast, Armchair Expert, Dax invited clinical psychologist, Wendy Mogel, who specializes in parenting, to chit-chat about various parenting styles and kids growing up.

Their conversation turned to what would happen if your children get older and they end up back at home.

Wendy spoke about how parents should set boundaries if that time comes. She said, "One place where you need to make boundaries and make rules is if they're 30 and they're living at home — instead of scorn, or even if they're 25."

"To say, you know, if you're gonna have somebody sleep over, I don't want to be going into the kitchen for coffee and there's a stranger there in the morning," she continued. "So we need to come to an agreement about house rules, right?"

closeup of dax and kristen
"Yeah, I'm not gonna love seeing some 25-year-old dude in boxers in my kitchen," Dax replied.

dax speaking on stage
"And yeah, you're totally entitled to that," Wendy said.

dax and kristen sitting on stage for a panel
However, Dax added that he is very "pro-sex" and he hopes they are "very happy" and "adventurous" — just maybe, a little mindful of being back home.

Wendy asked jokingly, "Where are they supposed to have it then, Dax?"

kristen and dax talking on a sofa
"You know, in the car, like everyone else," Dax joked.

the two laughing
You can listen to the full episode here.

