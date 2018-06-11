David and Victoria Beckham silence latest divorce rumors with cozy photos

What divorce? The Beckhams brushed off rumors of a split with a cute public appearance over the weekend.

On Sunday, David and Victoria attended a lunch celebrating the Kent & Curwen spring/summer 2019 capsule collection fashion show in London. The pair cuddled up for pictures, which the Spice Girl shared on social media.

Every year or so, whispers pop up that the Beckhams, who have been together for two decades, are on the verge of splitting. Last week, social media users were convinced it was finally happening, with sportsbooks in the U.K. even taking bets on when it would go down.

“There is no statement due, no divorce, and a lot of Chinese whispers and fake social media news,” a rep for the couple told the Sun. “This is all very bizarre and an embarrassing waste of time. It’s a crock of s***.”

David, 43, and Victoria, 44, who have four children, met in 1997, and the entertainer turned fashion designer said it was “completely love at first sight.”

“He told me he went home and wrote my [telephone] number on so many other things in case he lost it,” she told Elle.

Last year, she penned a letter to her 18-year-old self for British Vogue and revealed a few secrets to sustaining a happy marriage.

“In marriage: Have patience. Bite your tongue. Be supportive. And preserve a bit of mystique. Never let yourself go completely (at least brush your hair, clean your teeth, have a bit of a brow going on because you will always want him to look at you and feel attracted),” she wrote.

Looks like she’s still got it figured out.

