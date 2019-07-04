David and Victoria Beckham Celebrate 20th Wedding Anniversary with Epic Throwback Photos

David and Victoria Beckham are celebrating two decades of love!

The British power couple celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary on Thursday, and they commemorated the special occasion with a handful of throwback photos from decade-spanning relationship.

The couple married on July 4, 1999 at Luttrellstown Castle in Ireland, with their first son Brooklyn, then only 4-months-old, serving as ring bearer. The wedding came a year and a half after David proposed to Victoria in Jan. 1998.

“WOW 20 years , look what we created ♥️ Love you so much ♥️ @victoriabeckham,” David wrote, also mentioning all four of the couple’s children.

David, 44, and Victoria, 45, then welcomed sons Romeo in 2002 and Cruz in 2005 before their only daughter, Harper, joined the family in 2011.

Victoria also celebrated their anniversary with a video slideshow of pictures, documenting their love from the very beginning to their most recent snaps together.

“20 years today. I love you so much xxxxx Kisses x @davidbeckham,” Victoria wrote.

The couple often posts about each other and their tight-knit family on Instagram. The fashion designer most recently celebrated her soccer star husband on Father’s Day with a sweet picture of him with their three youngest kids.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight ahead of their anniversary, Victoria told the outlet that her husband is one of her biggest cheerleaders when it comes to her career.

“David is such a great husband, such a great dad and the most incredible business partner that anybody could ever want,” she said. “He really supports me in what I do.”

David previously opened up about their long-lasting relationship, admitting that being married for so long comes with its challenges.

“To have been married for the amount of time that we have, it’s always hard work,” he said in October on the Australian TV show The Sunday Project. “It becomes a little bit more complicated.”

“Sometimes it’s the little things that make a big difference, and I’ve noticed that with my children,” he continued. Reflecting on media attention, David added, “The thing we have to do is protect our children.”