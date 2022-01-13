David Spade reveals the 'SNL' sketch he wrote with Tom Hanks that 'bombed'

David Spade dropped by “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” Wednesday night, and, while there, the former Saturday Night Live star recalled an ill-fated sketch he wrote with two-time Academy Award winner Tom Hanks. Hanks had pitched a concept about people surfing on a subway.

“First of all, I have a legal pad,” Spade recalled. “We don't have computers back then. So I'm going…I knew how to write a couple of jokes. We wrote it all night, then we did it, and it bombed.”

Despite their effort, the sketch struggled for laughs during rehearsal.

“I remember being on the subway, surfing,” Spade recalled. “He was next to me. Our eyes connected. We were like, it's over. We were two minutes into it and we had five more. I'm like, ‘Oh it's bombing!’”

While Hanks is used to being quite successful at most things, the 10-time “SNL” host decided it would be best to cut the sketch before the live broadcast. And even though the sketch bombed in rehersal, Spade revealed it lives on in their memories.

“We talked about it and he remembered the song,” Spade said. “He sang the whole song…I couldn't believe it.”