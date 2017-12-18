David Spade Honors Chris Farley on 20th Anniversary of His Friend's Death

On Monday, David Spade honored the memory of his late friend Chris Farley, who passed away 20 years ago from a drug overdose.

“20 years ago today,” the 53-year-old Joe Dirt star wrote alongside a photograph of his deceased friend.

Spade and Farley performed together for five seasons on Saturday Night Live before starring in the 1995 movie Tommy Boy. The film was Farley’s first major role after SNL, and he’d re-team with Spade the following year for another comedy, Black Sheep.

In 2015, Spade also shared a touching tribute to Farley on the 20th anniversary of their film Tommy Boy‘s release.

“I was very lucky to be in this movie with one of the all-time funniest mother f—, the late, great Chris Farley,” Spade wrote alongside a poster from the movie on which Farley had written his friend and costar a message.

“It’s hard to read but on the poster it says, ‘David let’s stick together!’ Signed by Chris,” Spade added.

“We gave each other autographed posters as a joke back then,” Spade continued. “Now I see it in my office and skim over it because if I think about that for more than 5 seconds I’ll start bawling. Like now. As Chris would say, what a p—. #RIP”