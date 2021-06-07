David Schwimmer and Jennifer Aniston Share 'Last Hug of the Night' in New Friends Reunion Pic

David Schwimmer/Instagram David Schwimmer, Jennifer Aniston

Ross and Rachel forever!

David Schwimmer and Jennifer Aniston had viewers captivated for 10 years as lovebirds Ross Geller and Rachel Green on Friends. So it's no surprise they went wild seeing the two stars back together again, hugging in a new behind-the-scenes shot from the recent Friends reunion.

The sweet photo was shared to Instagram on Monday by Schwimmer, in a gallery of pictures the 54-year-old actor posted to document making the HBO Max special.

His pic with Aniston was the last of the bunch.

"After a very long day, last hug of the night," Schwimmer wrote in his caption. "Thank you @hbomax for bringing us back together…"

Before that were pictures Schwimmer and his Friends costars (Aniston, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow), posing alongside reunion director and executive producer Ben Winston, as well as a snapshot of the cast's table read, and the group sitting on the iconic Central Perk couch in conversation with James Corden.

The post also included a smiling pic of Schwimmer, LeBlanc, and Perry outside with AD Ben Weiss, and the now-iconic cast huddle that appearing in front of the live reunion audience.

Friends: The Reunion brought back the entire Friends cast along with co-creators Marta Kauffman and David Crane and executive producer Kevin Bright to share several memories from their time working on the NBC series, which ran for ten seasons from 1994 to 2004.

Schwimmer revealed during the HBO Max special that he had "had a major crush" on Aniston during the first season of Friends.

"At some point, we were crushing hard on each other," he said. "But it was like two ships passing, because one of us was always in a relationship and we never crossed that boundary. We respected that."

Paul Drinkwater/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty David Schwimmer and Jennifer Aniston

Terence Patrick/HBO Max Friends reunion special

"Honestly, I remember saying one time to David, 'It's going to be such a bummer if the first time you and I actually kiss is going to be on national television,'" Aniston recalled in the special. "Sure enough, first time we kissed was in that coffee shop."

"So we just channeled all of our adoration and love for each other into Ross and Rachel," she added.

Friends: The Reunion is currently streaming on HBO Max.