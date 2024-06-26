David Sahadi Joins MLW As Executive Producer, David Marquez Officially Named Head of Production

Major League Wrestling confirms two major hires.

MLW officially announced that David Sahadi has joined the company as an Executive Producer. Sahadi previously worked for WWE and TNA/IMPACT. The company noted that he was expected to elevate their production to new heights.

CEO Court Bauer commented on the news in a statement, as did Sahadi.

“David Sahadi is the creative force behind some of the most iconic production and marketing in wrestling, ” said Court Bauer, CEO of MLW. “David has redefined hype for promotions, talent, and their stories giving us all goosebumps in its presentation. His unparalleled expertise and creative genius will be instrumental in shaping the future of MLW. We are excited to see the new heights our content will reach with David at the helm.”

Sahadi stated, “Joining MLW is an incredible opportunity. The passion and potential within this company are unmatched, and I look forward to bringing my experience and creativity to help MLW grow and captivate audiences around the world.”

David Marquez Joins MLW

Major League Wrestling also confirmed that the UWN’s David Marquez has been hired as the Head of MLW Production. Marquez is a two-time Emmy award winner. MLW noted that Marquez would oversee all aspects of production.

“We are thrilled to bring David in to lead our production operations as we embark on an exciting new future,” said MLW CEO Court Bauer. “His wealth of experience and creative insight will elevate our production quality, enhancing the overall experience for our fans and presentation of our fighters and their journeys in the squared circle. David will play a key role in catapulting MLW’s growth in the media landscape.”

The announcement stated that “his strategic vision aims to enhance the storytelling and visual presentation of MLW, ensuring that every event is a ‘major league’ experience for fans worldwide.”

Marquez also commented on joining the company.

“I’m excited to take the helm of production ops at MLW,” said Marquez. “I look forward to the opportunity to work every day with our incredible talent in front of the camera and amazing production and operations group behind it to make sure MLW is a first class production experience.”

WrestleZone will provide more information as it becomes available.

RELATED: KENTA To Make MLW Debut At MLW Blood & Thunder

The post David Sahadi Joins MLW As Executive Producer, David Marquez Officially Named Head of Production appeared first on Wrestlezone.