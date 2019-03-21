David Letterman Reveals The One Question He'd Now Ask Donald Trump

David Letterman interviewed President Donald Trump numerous times during his 33-year stint on late-night television. But the former CBS “Late Show” host only has one question for Trump, should the pair ever come face to face again.

“I would say to him, Don, why are you such a putz?” Letterman revealed in a preview clip of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” to be aired Thursday.

The veteran comedian also acknowledged in the “Burning Questions” segment that he was now “disappointed” in Trump’s administration.

In a 2017 interview with GQ magazine, Letterman said Trump “makes me sick,” even though he once valued him as a guest on his show.

“He was just a big, wealthy dope who’d come on and we would make fun of his hair. I would refer to him as a slumlord,” Letterman explained. “But now, this goon... I don’t know.”

Check out the clip here: