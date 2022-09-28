David Letterman on friendship with Howard Stern: ‘I just think arm's length may be the way to go’

David Letterman appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! , Tuesday, where he talked about Howard Stern and the feud that almost ended their friendship.

“In those days Howard was a shock jock. And I was always afraid of Howard. Because I didn't want Howard to say unpleasant things about me… But he did.”

Stern not only bad mouthed Letterman, but he also dragged the former Late Show host’s wife, Regina Lasko, into the mess. In 2018, Stern apologized on Letterman’s Netflix series My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman. Since then the two have remained friends.

“I only talk to him about once a year,” said Letterman. “That's plenty. And the last time it was a mistake.”

Recently, Letterman thought Stern sent him one of his highly-coveted original paintings.

“There's a beautiful painting, a watercolor,” said Letterman. “And so I text him right back. I said, ‘Wow, Howard, that's unbelievable’. And then when I get home I call him. And he says, ‘Oh, yeah, I sent that to you by mistake.’ So I love Howard. I just think arm's length may be the way to go here.”