David Leitch to direct Fast & Furious spin-off starring Dwayne Johnson, Jason Statham

The Fast & Furious franchise is about to get even more thrilling: EW can exclusively reveal that David Leitch (Deadpool 2) has officially signed on to direct the untitled Fast & Furious spin-off starring Dwayne Johnson and Jason Staham, about their respective characters Luke Hobbs and Deckard Shaw. (The film has been rumored to be called, naturally, Hobbs and Shaw.) The film is due in theaters July 26, 2019.

Leitch, who also directed Atomic Blonde and co-directed John Wick, has been the reported front-runner to helm the film for months. He’s known for incredibly visceral, stunt-driven action sequences and was a stunt double/coordinator prior to directing.

He will direct from a script written by Chris Morgan, who has penned six installments of the blockbuster series, including the most recent, The Fate of the Furious.

The eight Fast & Furious films have combined to gross more than $5.1 billion worldwide for Universal Pictures.