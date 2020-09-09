David Harbour and Lily Allen's Las Vegas wedding photos feature Elvis, In-N-Out and a retro Dior dress

Two days after tying the knot, Stranger Things star David Harbour and singer Lily Allen shared a few snapshots from their Elvis Presley-themed wedding at the Graceland Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas.

The images show Allen, outfitted in a chic Dior dress, and her groom posing with an impersonator of The King (he was, after all, their officiant) both inside and outside the venue. They even captured their impromptu reception at the burger joint In-N-Out, where Allen’s two young daughters appear to have been the only ones invited.

Harbour joked about both the bleak state of the world and the wildfires in California in the caption.

“In a wedding officiated by the king himself, the people’s princess wed her devoted, low born, but kind credit card holder in a beautiful ceremony lit by the ashen skies courtesy of a burning state miles away in the midst of a global pandemic,” Harbour deadpanned. “Refreshments were served at a small reception following.”

Harbour and Allen began dating last year. They were spotted dining together in January 2019 during a dinner date in London, and they walked their first red carpet together a year later. They never confirmed their engagement, but they’ve shared other special moments in their relationship, such as their family celebration of Harbour’s birthday, on social media.

Their union is the first for Harbour. It’s the second for the “Smile” singer, who was married to Sam Cooper, the father of 8-year-old Ethel Mary and Marnie Rose, 7, from 2011 to 2018.

