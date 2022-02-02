David Crosby and Stephen Stills reunite to ask Spotify to remove their music

Business TechCrunch

The Joe Rogan controversy has been a PR headache for Spotify in recent days, but it doesn't seem to have yet prompted a sizable exit to rival streaming apps, according to new app store data. Over the past several days, Neil Young, Joni Mitchell and other musicians have pulled their music from Spotify to protest the streamer's relationship with controversial podcaster Joe Rogan, who's accused of using his platform to spread COVID-19 and vaccine misinformation to his millions of fans. Following the outcry and music removals, both Spotify and Rogan addressed the controversy -- the former with promises to add content advisories to podcasts discussing COVID-19, and the latter with a commitment to better balance out controversial conversations by including experts with different opinions on the show.