David Crosby and Stephen Stills reunite to ask Spotify to remove their music

In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Stephen Stills
    Stephen Stills
    American multi-instrumentalist and singer/songwriter
  • David Crosby
    David Crosby
    American singer-songwriter
  • Graham Nash
    Graham Nash
    English musician, singer, songwriter, recording artist
  • Neil Young
    Neil Young
    Canadian-American guitarist, singer and songwriter

David Crosby and Stephen Stills have joined Neil Young and Graham Nash in asking their labels to remove their collective recordings from Spotify.

Recommended Stories