David Blaine Accused of Rape by Former Model

Former model Natasha Prince has accused magician David Blaine of raping her in a private home in London’s Chelsea neighborhood during the summer of 2004, opening up about the alleged incident in an interview with the Daily Beast.

When contacted by Variety, a Met Police spokesperson provided the following statement, based on details from the Daily Beast report, but did not confirm the identities of either party involved: “Officers from the Met’s Child Abuse and Sexual Offences Command are investigating an allegation of rape. The allegation was reported to police on 17 November 2016 by a woman who alleged she was raped at an address in Chelsea in June or July 2004 when she was aged 21. There have been no arrests at this stage and enquiries continue.”

Blaine’s attorney, Marty Singer, denied the allegations to Variety in a statement.

“My client vehemently denies that he raped or sexually assaulted any woman, ever, and he specifically denies raping a woman in 2004. If, in fact, there is any police investigation, my client will fully cooperate because he has nothing to hide,” he wrote.

Prince told the Daily Beast that she met Blaine the night before the alleged incident at a nightclub in Knightsbridge. He invited her to his friend’s private home for drinks. When she got to the house, he gave Prince a vodka soda before taking her into a bedroom. The last thing she remembers is Blaine telling her to “finish her drink.”

“When I woke up, I was very relaxed — very stoned,” she recalled to the Daily Beast. “The lights were on, and I was naked. He was shirtless at the end of the bed. And when I looked at him, he said, ‘You have really nice t-ts.’ … He was just folding clothes, walking around. He didn’t kiss me or anything.”

She said she waited 13 years to tell the police because she initially thought it was her fault.

“I didn’t think of it as rape,” she said. “In my head, rape was being sober — pull her in a bush, pull down her pants and just ditch her… So I blamed myself. I did like him. I was interested in him. So I didn’t think about going to the police.”

