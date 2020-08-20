David Beckham Shares Rare Photo With His 3 Sons &, Yep, They’re His Carbon Copies

David Beckham just shared a rare photo of him with all three of his sons and, well, it seems unfair for one family to be quite that genetically blessed. Because, let’s be real: Brooklyn, 21, Romeo, 17, and Cruz, 15, are basically David’s lookalikes. And while the family-oriented soccer icon often shares glimpses of his sons, it’s rare that we get to see all three of them with him in a selfie. It really brings into focus just how much they favor their famous dad.

Both David and wife Victoria Beckham documented the family’s recent trip to Greece by posting photos of the trip on their social media feeds. In David’s selfie with his sons, they’re dining al fresco. A beautiful Grecian villa serves as the backdrop. “My boys,” David simply captioned the shot, adding three black heart emojis. He also added the hashtag “#HarperSeven,” implying that perhaps his only daughter Harper, 9, took the photo of her dad and brothers.

More from SheKnows

Also on the trip was David’s mom (and the kids’ grandma) Sandra Beckham. In one snapshot, David and his Sandra stand before a sweeping vista at sunset. “Last time I was on a long holiday with mum, it was Butlins. Such an amazing time with mum, thank you so much for all that you do,” David wrote. “We love you.” Honestly, we’re not sure this family could get much sweeter.

It’s clear the Beckhams are making the most of the time and flexibility they have right now since travel restrictions in the area have recently relaxed. In addition to their Greece trip, the family — along with Brooklyn’s fiancée Nicola Peltz — spent part of last month vacationing on the Italian coast.

They’ve since returned to their country home in the Cotswolds and their everyday routine. Or, as Victoria describes it, their typical family chaos. Chatting with Jimmy Kimmel in November 2019, she joked, “I’ve got so many kids. So many kids. It’s less about parenting and more about crowd control when it gets to that many.”

She wasn’t just referring to her and David’s children, either. “All four kids bring their friends over to the house,” she explained. When we come home at the end of the day, there’s always lots and lots of children. And I think the main focus is making sure that they all leave empty-handed and the art is still on the wall.”

Before you go, click here to see other celebrity kids who look just like their famous parents.

View photos Katie Holmes Suri Cruise More

Launch Gallery: These Celebrity Sons Look Just Like Their Fathers

Best of SheKnows

Sign up for SheKnows' Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.