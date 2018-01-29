David Beckham Says Family Will Not Relocate to Miami After His Soccer Team Launch

David Beckham is officially launching a Major League soccer team in Miami, Florida.

The 42-year-old legendary soccer star announced the news in an interview with ABC News that aired on Good Morning America on Monday, and also shared that although he'll definitely be "spending a huge amount of time" in Miami to work on his major new endeavor, his family will remain in London so his children don't have to change schools. David and wife Victoria Beckham's eldest child, 18-year-old Brooklyn, attends college in New York City, but 15-year-old Romeo, 12-year-old Cruz and 6-year-old Harper are still based in London.

Beckham said he hopes to teach his children to have a very strong work ethic.

"People turn around to me after my career and say, 'What are you going to go sit on the beach? You're going to go relax? You don't have to work anymore,'" he shared. "And I'm like, 'No,' because the lesson that I want to teach my kids is yes, Daddy worked hard as a footballer for the last twenty-two years, but now I'm working on hard on the business side.'"

"I'm working hard for them, I want them to say, you know, 'Daddy works really hard for us,'" he added.

But Beckham also shared that when it comes to who's "boss" in the family, it's definitely not him.

"Harper is only six, and she's running the family, she's running the household, she's the boss," he noted. "And I'm more than happy to let her be that person."

"I can't say no to her on any level, which obviously pleases my wife as you can imagine," he also joked. "I'm definitely a little softer with the kids.I let them get away with a little more than Victoria does."

Clearly, Beckham is still making family a priority in Miami. On Monday, he and Brooklyn were snapped leaving their Miami Beach hotel for a press conference that Beckham is holding.

Last month, the entire family also spent time in Miami, where Harper again showed her dad who's boss by adorably steering their golf cart.

Previously, Beckham's family has followed him when it comes to his career. In 2013, the family moved back to London from Los Angeles after he played his final game with LA Galaxy.

Meanwhile, ET spoke to Brooklyn last August, when he explained why he won't be following in his famous dad's footsteps when it comes to soccer.



