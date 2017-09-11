David Beckham Hits Back at Instagram User for Botox Accusations: 'I Don't Agree with Botox'

David Beckham will not be cyber-botoxed. The 42-year-old star was quick to respond to an Instagram user who mused that he had some filler work done after seeing the athlete’s youthful glow at wife Victoria Beckham‘s fashion show.

British Vogue shared the above photo on its Instagram account featuring Editor-in-Chief Edward Enninful sitting front row alongside Beckham and his son Brooklyn, 18, at Victoria’s Spring 2018 fashion show on Sunday in New York City. The snap prompted follower @stasdoeshair to comment, “Botox looks good on David !??.”

Beckham quickly set the record straight replying, “I don’t agree with Botox miss @stasdoeshair but I’ll take it as a compliment 👍🏻.”

While David has denied plastic surgery, his wife Victoria has been very open about going under the knife. Earlier this year, she wrote a letter to her 18-year-old self for British Vogue where she admitted to regretting her breast augmentation surgery.

“I should probably say, don’t mess with your boobs,” she wrote to herself. “All those years I denied it — stupid. A sign of insecurity. Just celebrate what you’ve got.”

She also shared that the secret to a successful marriage is to “preserve a bit of mystique.”

“Never let yourself go completely (at least brush your hair, clean your teeth, have a bit of a brow going on because you will always want him to look at you and feel attracted).”

And when her husband was crowned PEOPLE’s Sexiest Man Alive in 2015, she couldn’t help but gush over his appearance.

“He does look after himself, he’s got a great body, dresses really well, and has got a great smile,” Victoria told PEOPLE, adding, “He’s got fantastic abs.”

However, Posh noted that she’s most proud of David as a parent.

“He;s a really great dad,” she said. “I think it’s very attractive in a man when they have strong family values, good morals, a great work ethic.”

What do you think of David hitting back at his Botox accuser? Share below!