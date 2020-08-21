David Arquette talks reteaming with Courteney Cox in 'Scream 5,' co-parenting Coco: We never 'battled each other'

At one point in the rousing new documentary, You Cannot Kill David Arquette, Courteney Cox succinctly sums up the trajectory of her relationship with the film’s subject and her ex-husband by characterizing each phase as it related to their Scream movies.

“We met on Scream 1, hated each other on Scream 2, got married on Scream 3 and divorced on Scream 4,” Cox says of their widely publicized romance and subsequent split on the popular horror series, which initially ran from 1996-2011.

With David Arquette and Cox now set to reunite on Scream 5, it’s only natural to wonder what phase the pair are in now.

“We’re co-parents to our daughter who’s 16 so we have a really great relationship,” Arquette told Yahoo Entertainment during a recent interview promoting his new doc, which traces his return nearly 20 years after a much-maligned publicity stunt crowned him WCW world heavyweight champion (watch above). “We’re friends, and we’ve communicated a lot because of Coco.”

Indeed, Arquette and Cox have been something of public ambassadors of co-parenting, their relationship a model for divorced couples seeking more balanced and more cordial arrangements than traditional child custody.

“Our daughter’s really great,” Arquette says when asked about the challenges of co-parenting. “There’s difficult parts, especially through the teenage years. There’s a lot of emotions and feelings. We’ve just had – not an easy time with it, we’ve just been really open and supportive of each other. We never went head-to-head, [or] battled each other, through the process of divorce and through the process of raising our kid. So it’s made for a friendship and relationship that is out of respect.”