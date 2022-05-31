Dave Navarro says 'fatigue and isolation' of long-haul COVID is 'pretty awful'

Count Dave Navarro among those whose case of COVID-19 has been prolonged.

Per multiple news outlets, the Jane's Addiction rocker said Saturday in a social media post that's since been deleted, that he remains ill, six months after testing positive for COVID. Typically, mild cases of COVID last just one to two weeks, while more severe cases remain for six weeks or more, according to Baltimore-based Johns Hopkins University.

"So yeah, I'm one of the ones who came down with the 'long haul covid,'" Navarro wrote, per NME and Stereogum. "Been sick since December and supposedly will be back to my old self in… nobody knows how long. If there are any of you who are still suffering long after your negative results, I'm just saying you aren't alone. The fatigue and isolation is pretty awful but try to spend your time with the ones you love and stay creative. That's how I'm trying to get through this thing. Also lots of spiritual practices, meditation and yoga have been very helpful. I'll be OK, just don't know when."

Dave Navarro is suffering from long-term effects of COVID-19 (Photo: Dominik Bindl/Getty Images)

Still, Navarro said he expects that he will feel better eventually.

"Thanks for listening and don't worry about me," he wrote. "All indicators are pointing to a full recovery at some point. There's really no more to say on the matter so I'd appreciate not receiving a bunch of DMs or texts. Not out of disrespect for you guys, I'm just so tired of talking about this, I'm sure you can imagine."

Yahoo Entertainment has reached out to Navarro for comment.

Navarro's COVID diagnosis forced his band to cancel their set at a Florida music festival, Welcome to Rockville, earlier this month.

Beginning in October — with the exception of one show in Chicago on July 31 — Jane's Addiction is scheduled to open for the Smashing Pumpkins on an arena tour.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports that 2.5 percent of COVID patients self-reported having symptoms three months after infection. Some of those symptoms include the tiredness and fatigue that interferes with daily life, which Navarro referenced, but also fever, cough, heart palpitations and neurological issues, such as a change in taste or smell.