Dave McCormick concedes to Dr. Oz in U.S. Senate GOP primary

U.S. Senate candidate Dave McCormick conceded to Dr. Mehmet Oz at what his campaign officials called an “election recount party” on Friday evening.

BREAKING: Dave McCormick, hedge fund CEO and Washington, PA native, concedes to Dr. Oz for Republican nomination in race for highly contested U.S. Senate seat. @WPXI pic.twitter.com/JfJ07gejJ7 — Amy Hudak (@amy_hudak) June 3, 2022

McCormick was less than 1,000 votes behind frontrunner, Dr. Mehmet Oz, prior to a mandatory recount.

