Dave Grohl's good deed: Rocker barbecues for hundreds at L.A. homeless shelter

Dave Grohl performs at the 37th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at Microsoft Theater on Nov. 5 in Los Angeles. (Photo: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

Dave Grohl was recently the headliner at an unexpected venue: Hope the Mission's Trebek Center shelter in Northridge, Calif., for people experiencing homelessness.

Grace Ancheta, the mission's director of development, tells Yahoo Entertainment that the Foo Fighters frontman and friends arrived with their own barbecue smokers Feb. 22 to personally prepare a feast for those in need of a hot meal.

"He provided the food and the time and got caught cooking over 24 hours in the middle of the storm last week," Ancheta says. "He did this as our founder and CEO, Ken Craft, and president and CFO, Rowan Vansleve, were out running 350 miles from Las Vegas to Los Angeles in an effort to fundraise the last $350,000 needed to open our three family shelters. Dave cooked over 450 dinners for several of our shelters and stayed to serve his food to all of our participants at the Trebek Center shelter."

Foo Fighters rocker Dave Grohl prepares and serves barbecue at a Los Angeles shelter. (Photo: Hope the Mission)

Foo Fighters rocker Dave Grohl prepares and serves barbecue at a Los Angeles shelter. (Photo: Hope the Mission)

In addition to rocking out, Dave Grohl really knows how to barbecue. (Photo: Hope the Mission)

In addition to rocking out, Dave Grohl really knows how to barbecue. (Photo: Hope the Mission)

Foo Fighters rocker Dave Grohl prepares and serves barbecue at a Los Angeles shelter. (Photo: Hope the Mission)

Grohl and company took turns smoking their meat overnight — apparently, Grohl is serious about his barbecue — and served their food almost a full day after they stepped into the kitchen.

As Ancheta told Today.com, the rocker then graciously presented the meal and posed for photos with the diners: "He wanted no glory for it, he was like, 'I just want to do this for you guys and give back in that way.'"

He might not have wanted it, but the internet definitely noticed his good deed. They called his actions "fantastic" and saluted him, noting that it was an especially tough year for him.

"We don't deserve Dave Grohl," one tweeter summarized.

This is fantastic! Love Dave Grohl 🤟🏼 https://t.co/BI4qW65bF1 — Matthew Tabeek (@MatthewTabeek) February 28, 2023

Keyword: “without telling anyone “. In this influencer-obsessed age, there’s nothing as revolutionary as doing good anonymously. We salute you, Dave Grohl https://t.co/jJcJEKgsWs — Fabio Tadashi (@fsuzaki) February 28, 2023

I've said it before, and I'll say it again...Dave Grohl is better than all of us. It's just the way it is. https://t.co/5td9jcxSVd — Tenacious Tara (@Homegrowngirl2) February 28, 2023

#davegrohl has had a horrible year. He persevered. He then somehow found it within himself to help others when he could have said “next time.” Giving can heal. That’s the lesson. When you’ve lost, give. pic.twitter.com/sWr9fviREE — Dennis (@moseleywilliams) February 28, 2023

And let's just say there were a lot of references to the Foo's song "My Hero."