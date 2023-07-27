Dave Coulier says Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen 'have a different perspective' of 'Full House'

Dave Coulier talks potential Full House spinoff. Here is the core cast together in 1989. (Photo: ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images)

Dave Coulier is holding out hope for Full House 3.0 — and getting the whole cast back together again.

When Fuller House premiered on Netflix in 2016, all of the original actors returned except Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen. The actresses-turned-fashion designers had the shared duty of playing the youngest Tanner sister, Michelle, on the beloved series. However, they were noticeably absent from the reboot, much to the disappointment of fans. Coulier, who launched his Full House Rewind podcast last week, tells Yahoo Entertainment the core cast has no hard feelings about their decision. They even spent some quality time together last year at Bob Saget's memorial.

"It was so sweet to see them and just share some time with them, you know, because they were babies and little girls when we did the show," Coulier shares as he promoted the PodCo series. "So they have a different perspective of the show."

Mary-Kate and Ashley were only 8-years-old when Full House wrapped in 1997.

"I was an adult," Coulier continues. "But for them, imagine growing up, you know, on the Warner Brothers lot. I mean, we saw each other more than we saw our own family. So for them, I think there's a different perspective there."

Coulier continues, "Me, I was looking at it as, I'm gonna go to work each day and do the best job for them. It was life, you know, because we were hanging out after the show, we would all hang out on weekends, or go to birthday parties, or celebrate things, have barbecues, pool parties. So, you know, speaking with them — they had a little bit of a different experience. I mean, imagine starting a TV show when you're only nine months old."

Ashley Olsen and Mary-Kate Olsen. (Photo: Lexie Moreland/WWD/Penske Media via Getty Images)

Should the Olsens decide they want to dip their toe back in Hollywood, Coulier has an idea of how to keep the Tanner family intact.

"I still think we should do Fullest House where we keep Bob alive and talk about him and his legacy stays intact," Coulier explains. "It could be like the Friends cast, but it's all of us as adults. We're away from any kids, you know, and we just kind of get back to being a family again."

If Full House were to ever get the full reboot treatment, Coulier said he'd "absolutely" support it "because I know how much people appreciate us and love those characters." But he isn't ready to throw in the towel yet on playing Joey Gladstone.

"Like I said, I wouldn't take Fullest House off the table," he teases.

Editor's note: Dave Coulier spoke to Yahoo about his podcast prior to the SAG-AFTRA strike.

New episodes of the Full House Rewind podcast launch every Friday.