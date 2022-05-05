Dave Chappelle's Team Addresses Onstage Attack at the Netflix Is a Joke Festival: 'Unfortunate and Unsettling'

Dave Chappelle's team has issued a statement addressing the Hollywood Bowl attack.

In a memo shared with CNN Wednesday, a rep for the 48-year-old comedian said, "As unfortunate and unsettling as the incident was, Chappelle went on with the show."

"Jamie Foxx and Chris Rock helped calm the crowd with humor before Chappelle introduced the last and featured musical guests for the evening," they added.

Chappelle was introducing Black Star when the attack occurred, and the duo went on to perform after the scare.

Amid the chaos, Chappelle told audience members: "Everybody compose themselves. I want this to be a peaceful moment."

A spokesperson for Chappelle did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Dave Chappelle speaks onstage during the 36th Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on October 30, 2021

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Dave Chappelle

As Chapelle wrapped up his set, a man in a black hoodie — who has since been identified by police as 23-year-old Isaiah Lee — rushed the stage. The man appeared to push the stand-up star, knocking him to the ground. The attacker then attempted to flee, but was stopped by security guards and members of Chappelle's team. The accused attacker has since been arrested and charged with felony assault with a deadly weapon.

Neither Chapelle nor any law enforcement officers were injured. One LAPD spokesperson told PEOPLE the weapon used was "a replica handgun with a knife," describing it as a "replica handgun-slash-knife."

RELATED: Everything to Know About Dave Chappelle's Attack During His Netflix Is a Joke Festival Performance

The LAPD confirmed to PEOPLE Wednesday that Lee is being held in the custody of the LAPD's Hollywood Division on a $30,000 bond. It was not immediately clear if he has retained a lawyer.

Following the shock, several other people sprung into action to help Chappelle, including Rock, who had performed earlier in the night. A witness told PEOPLE that Foxx also jumped onto the stage and "got involved in the scuffle."

Story continues

RELATED VIDEO: Dave Chappelle Attacked on Stage During Netflix Is a Joke Festival in Los Angeles

PEOPLE can confirm that Chappelle ended his set making jokes involving Will Smith. The Tuesday incident comes five weeks after Rock was smacked across the face by the 53-year-old actor at the 2022 Oscars, after the comedian made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith's shaved head. (Pinkett Smith, 50, has been open about living with alopecia.)

In a statement shared with PEOPLE on the Tuesday night incident, a Netflix spokesperson said, "We care deeply about the safety of creators and we strongly defend the right of stand-up comedians to perform on stage without fear of violence."

Speaking on behalf of the Hollywood Bowl, a rep for the Los Angeles Philharmonic Association stressed how seriously the organization is addressing the evolving situation.

RELATED: Man Attacked Dave Chappelle with a 'Replica Handgun-Slash-Knife,' Now Charged with Felony: Police

"The safety of our artists, visitors and staff is the LA Phil's top priority," a spokesperson said.

"The incident that occurred at the Hollywood Bowl on May 3, 2022 remains an active investigation, and we are unable to comment further at this time," they added, redirecting further queries to the LAPD.