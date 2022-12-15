Dave Chappelle's Attacker Sentenced to 270 Days in Jail After Rushing Stage at Netflix Festival

Dave Chapelle

The man who attacked Dave Chappelle onstage during his set at the Netflix Is a Joke Festival in May has been sentenced.

Isaiah Lee was sentenced to 270 days in jail after pleading no contest to one charge of misdemeanor battery and one charge of entering a restricted area during a live event, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles City Attorney's Office confirms to PEOPLE.

A judge previously rejected the request of Lee's attorney, Deputy Public Defender Chelsea Padilla, for him to take part in a mental health diversion program, which could have resulted in the dismissal of the charges, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Padilla did not immediately return PEOPLE's request for comment.

Lee, 24, currently remains behind bars after being charged with attempted murder for allegedly stabbing his roommate in December 2021.

The charges were filed by the Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón in May, according to a news release.

Officials said Lee was charged after allegedly stabbing his roommate during a fight at a transitional housing apartment on Dec. 2, 2021. Because of the amount of media attention stemming from the alleged attack on Chappelle, "the victim recently identified Lee as the person who committed the assault he had previously reported to police," Gascón said.

"The publicity generated by the attack on Mr. Chappelle helped police solve this crime," Gascón continued. "The incident that occurred at the Hollywood Bowl was misdemeanor conduct and rightfully referred to the City Attorney's Office. Based on the nature and severity of the December attack, Mr. Lee is now facing felony charges which my office will prosecute."

While performing a set at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles in May, Chappelle, 48, was knocked to the ground after a man in a black hoodie rushed the stage, PEOPLE confirmed. The attacker, who police later identified as Lee, then attempted to flee but was stopped by security guards and members of Chappelle's team.

Following the attack, several other people sprung into action to help Chappelle, including Chris Rock, who had performed earlier in the night. A witness told PEOPLE that Jamie Foxx also jumped onto the stage and "got involved in the scuffle."

Police initially said that Lee would be charged with assault with a deadly weapon – he was allegedly carrying a "replica handgun-slash-knife" – which is a felony, but on May 5, a Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office spokesperson issued a statement to PEOPLE saying, in part, that the office "has referred the case to the Los Angeles City Attorney's Office for misdemeanor filing consideration."

Hours after the case was referred, L.A. City Attorney Mike Feuer announced new charges against Lee. "The suspect allegedly was carrying a weapon," said Feuer of the "replica handgun with a knife."

"This alleged attack has got to have consequences, and this afternoon, my office has filed charges alleging battery, possession of a weapon with the intent to assault, and charges relating to interfering with a performance," he added.