Dave Chappelle Sued by Guy Who Threw a Banana Peel at Him

A man who threw a banana peel at Dave Chappelle during a 2015 performance by the comedian has now filed a lawsuit against Chappelle, the Associated Press reports.

According to the AP, Christian Englander filed suit against Chappelle and “a man presumed to be his bodyguard,” alleging that he was hit twice by the man while he was being restrained.

The AP reports that the peel-throwing incident took place at a Santa Fe, New Mexico, show by Chappelle.

Englander, who is white, has denied that there were racial implications to the incident, saying he was angered by a comment Chappelle made during the show.

A spokeswoman for Chappelle has not yet responded to TheWrap’s request for comment.

Criminal charges of battery and disturbing the peace against Englander were dropped after Chappelle declined to take part in his prosecution.

