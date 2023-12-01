Dave Chappelle Poses With Lauren Boebert, Who Turns Pic Into Anti-Trans Tweet

Comedian Dave Chappelle wasn’t going to take Rep. Lauren Boebert’s antics standing up.

Chappelle granted a selfie with the Colorado Republican at the U.S. Capitol on Thursday, but Boebert converted it into an anti-trans message on X (née Twitter), according to multiple news outlets.

Alongside a photo with the comedian and Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-Fla.), Boebert wrote: “Just three people who understand that there’s only two genders.”

Just three people who understand that there’s only two genders 😄 pic.twitter.com/uWz0Kwbcwj — Rep. Lauren Boebert (@RepBoebert) November 30, 2023

Though Chappelle has been accused of using transphobic material in his shows, he reportedly was not pleased to be associated with Boebert’s message.

He said during his standup act at Capital One Arena in Washington that he granted the photo request by Boebert for a human moment to bridge the political divide but felt “blindsided” by her, according to a progressive influencers’ blog.

“It’s a shame she tricked me,” Chappelle said, according to Call to Activism. “I had two tickets to ’Beetlejuice’ and I was going to give her one!”

“Beetlejuice” was the musical that led to public ridicule beingheaped on Boebert. She and her date were ejected from a performance of the musical adaptation in Denver for groping, vaping and talking during the show.

Politico’s Kevin Baron, who said he was at Chappelle’s show, wrote on X that the comedian “made clever wink-nod jokes about his history of trans jokes and said something like, ‘Just when I thought we were past that, she dragged me back in!’ ”

A spokesperson for Boebert told HuffPost on Friday that Chappelle “can be ticked all he wants. That’s the reality of the situation. There are only two genders.”

HuffPost also reached out to Chappelle for comment.

