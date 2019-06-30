Dave Bautista Slams Talk of Joining Fast and Furious Franchise: 'I'd Rather Do Good Films'

Dave Bautista wants no part of the Fast and Furious franchise.

The Guardians of the Galaxy actor launched some WWE-style trash talk at the action films in response to a fan who suggested he should join the ever-growing cast, declaring that he wanted to work on “good films.”

The exchange happened on Twitter Saturday, with a fan tweeting at Bautista, a former WWE star and mixed martial artist, that he should star as the villain in a Fast and Furious spinoff with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and John Cena. Johnson first joined the franchise in 2011’s Fast Five, while Cena is coming on board for the upcoming ninth installment.

Bautista, 50, responded with a green with illness emoji, implying the idea made him sick.

“Thank you for your consideration,” he wrote, adding a vomiting emoji and the hashtag, “I’d rather do good films.”

Bautista also replied to a fan who pounced on his “I’d rather do good films” hashtag by reminding him of the critically panned 2018 film Escape Plan 2, which has a nine percent fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

“Genius! Big Dave didn’t state that he’s never done a bad film. But I did them for particular reasons that helped build an ‘acting’ career. And I got to work with Sly so in your face with that! You’re dismissed!” Bautista responded.

Bautista, who recently retired from the WWE, has appeared in a series of action films, most notably as Drax the Destroyer in Guardians of the Galaxy and Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

He’ll next appear in the action comedy Stuber with Kumail Nanjiani.

Despite his implication that the Fast and Furious is stalling, the franchise has continued to release successful films since its debut in 2001.

The most recent, The Fate of the Furious, premiered in 2017, and pulled in $1.2 billion at the international box office, according to Box Office Mojo.

Fast & Furious 9 is scheduled for release in May 2020, while Hobbs & Shaw, a spinoff starring Johnson, Jason Statham and Idris Elba, hits theaters Aug. 2.