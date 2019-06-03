Dave Bautista Shuts Down Homophobic Bishop Calling for Gay Pride Month Boycott

Dave Bautista proved his superhero status by standing up to Roman Catholic bishop Thomas Tobin in a social media post that has since gone viral. Tobin, a bishop in Rhode Island, found himself at the center of controversy June 1 after telling Catholics around the country to boycott Gay Pride Month events.

“A reminder that Catholics should not support or attend LGBTQ Pride Month events held in June,” Tobin wrote online. “They promote a culture and encourage activities that are contrary to Catholic faith and morals. They are especially harmful for children.”

Related stories

Transgender Community Reacts to IMDb Publishing Birth Names Without Consent

Dave Bautista Supports James Gunn's 'Suicide Squad' and Even Wants a Role: 'Where Do I Sign Up!'

Bautista, beloved in Hollywood for his role as Drax the Destroyer in Marvel’s “Guardians of the Galaxy” franchise, responded to Tobin by sharing his personal connection to the LGBTQ community.

“My moms a lesbian. I think I turned out ok,” Bautista posted on Twitter to his 1.31 million followers. “And the activities she chooses is to help the homeless and people suffering from mental illness. I admit I’m not perfect but atleast I was never a judgmental hypocrite! Im sure you dont speak for most Catholics. Have a nice day.”

Bautista’s post has earned over 15,000 re-tweets and 98,000 likes as of this writing. Tobin attempted to backtrack on his comments by saying he regretted “that my comments yesterday about Pride Month have turned out to be so controversial in our community, and offensive to some, especially the gay community.” But Tobin still defended his call for a Pride boycott regardless.

“As a Catholic Bishop, however, my obligation before God is to lead the faithful entrusted to my care and to teach the faith, clearly and compassionately, even on very difficult and sensitive issues,” Tobin said in a statement.

Bautista has often turned to social media to stand up for personal causes. The wrestler-turned-actor was constantly in the news after Disney fired “Guardians” director James Gunn and used Twitter as a platform to advocate for Gunn’s return and criticize Disney for its decision. The studio has since rehired Gunn for the third “Guardians” movie. Next up for Bautista is the action comedy “Stuber,” in theaters July 12.

My moms a lesbian. I think I turned out ok. And the activities she chooses is to help the homeless and people suffering from mental illness. I admit I’m not perfect but atleast I was never a judgmental hypocrite! Im sure you dont speak for most Catholics.Have a nice day 🖕🏼 https://t.co/S5t47A170n — Dave Bautista (@DaveBautista) June 2, 2019





Sign up for Indiewire's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.