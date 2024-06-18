Dartmouth's Mya Leonardo plans on 'empowering the world one smile at a time' as Miss Mass

Dartmouth native Mya Leonardo, an aspiring dentist, wants to share smiles on a bigger stage as Miss Massachusetts 2024.

Leonardo, a 2021 Dartmouth High School graduate who will be a senior at Northeastern University this fall, will pursue the title as she faces off against 24 other contestants.

The 2024 Miss Massachusetts Scholarship Competition will be held at the Hanover Theatre in Worcester on Friday, June 21, with the finals on Saturday, June 22. Both nights start at 7 p.m.

Leonardo is majoring in biology with a minor in business administration and plans to attend dental school. She is currently a licensed dental assistant.

Leonardo is the daughter of Dana and Angie Leonardo of Dartmouth.

'Some green space here now': New Bedford's Ashley Park reno a welcome sight for neighbors

Empowering the world with smiles

For the Community Service Initiative portion of the pageant, Leonardo will focus on taking care of your smile with a program titled “Smart Smiles: Empowering the World One Smile at a Time.”

“What your smile does is it can bring you confidence,” she said. “It’s the first thing that you see when you walk into the room, is your smile, so you want to feel that you’re confident in your smile, confident in who you are and are confident being yourself.”

Mya Leonardo of Dartmouth will compete for the title of Miss Massachusetts 2024 on June 21 and 22 in Worcester.

Leonardo wrote her own children’s book, “Maggie and Her Powerful Braces,” which is about having braces and dealing with bullying and how your braces and your smile have magical powers to conquer life.

She also offers oral hygiene workshops in kindergarten through 12th grade schools to share an American Dental Association presentation and hands out practitioner-donated toothbrushes and toothpaste collected through her Smart Smiles Toothbrush Drive.

She also presents Molar the Dragon, a dental helper, to the students to help teach them to properly brush and floss their teeth.

Her competitive years

On March 23, the 21-year-old was crowned Miss Collegiate Area 2024 and has enjoyed getting involved in the community. Around the same time, she was taking her finals at Northeastern University as an undergraduate and filling out her dental school applications.

Leonardo started competing through her dance teacher Erin Rae McNamara, owner of Erin Rae’s School of Dance in Westport, who ran her own local competition. Leonardo was 15 when she started getting involved in the Miss Massachusetts organization.

“It’s just been a great six years, and I wouldn’t trade this experience for anything else,” she said.

Her talent is a tap dance. She has been tapping since she was 2 years old and said she will perform a fun and lively tap routine to “Good to be Alive” by Andy Grammer. She said she wants the audience to feel happy to be there.

Her appreciation for the organization

When she was 15, she was shy and was getting bullied a lot, and she said when she joined the Miss America Organization it felt like home.

'Perfect' surprise: Dartmouth 11-year-old serenaded by Ed Sheeran at hospital

Leonardo said the sisterhood is real and girls who want to try something new can feel free to reach out to her about getting involved because it makes a difference in terms of scholarship dollars and learning lessons in public service and public speaking.

“I would just love to get more girls involved because it really is incredible,” she said.

You can vote for People’s Choice

The field of 25 candidates will be narrowed to a Top 10 plus the People’s Choice contestants. Supporters help select the People’s Choice position by voting online. Each vote is $1 and counts as one vote.

Online voting is live now and will end at 10 p.m. Friday, June 21. For more details, visit www.missmass.org and click on the online voting link.

The next Miss Massachusetts will earn a $15,000 scholarship and will compete at the 103rd Annual Miss America competition in early 2025.

Standard-Times staff writer Kathryn Gallerani can be reached at kgallerani@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter: @kgallreporter.

This article originally appeared on Standard-Times: Dartmouth native Mya Leonardo in running for 2024 Miss Massachusetts